Teenagers Dance in Front of Grave in Malaysia

Three teenagers filmed themselves dancing in front of a grave in Malaysia. With the Qing Ming Festival around the corner, those from the Chinese community have been visiting their ancestors' graves to pay their respects. Instead of burning joss paper and placing food offerings, three teenagers in Malaysia decided to dance in front of a tombstone.

A clip of the trio's antics started circulating on Facebook last Sunday (March 31) and soon went viral, garnering over a million views and more than 1,000 comments. Dressed in T-shirts and shorts, the teens can be seen busting some moves to Chou Xing Zhi, a Chinese New Year song released by Malaysian influencers Steady Gang. While the teens appeared to be having fun in the video, many netizens were enraged by the trio's behaviour, reported Malaysian publication The Sun. "Young people today don't even respect their ancestors. This is too much," a Facebook user commented

