Teenager Achieves Unprecedented Feat in Tetris Game

Willis Gibson is the first person to advance so far in the original Nintendo version of the puzzle game Tetris that the game froze. On Dec 21, Willis Gibson, 13, put his hands to his head and rocked back and forth in an office chair in his bedroom in Stillwater, Oklahoma, unable to believe what he had just accomplished.

Willis had just become the first person to advance so far in the original Nintendo version of the puzzle game Tetris that the game froze, achieving a feat previously credited only to artificial intelligence





