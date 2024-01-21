Teenage Pregnancy Rates Halve in Singapore Due to Increased Contraception Awareness

The number of babies born to teenagers in Singapore has halved in the past decade, largely due to increased awareness and use of contraception. According to the Report on Registration of Births and Deaths 2022, there were only 230 babies born to teenagers in 2022, compared to 487 in 2013. The Health Ministry also reported that the incidence rate of teen abortions has remained largely unchanged at about two in 1,000 teens from 2018 to 2022.

Despite this positive trend, there are still cases of unsafe and illegal abortion methods being practiced by teenagers





