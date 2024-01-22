Teenage Pregnancy and Marriage: Anna's Story

Anna started having sex at 15 and two years later, she was pregnant. Soon after, her parents forced her to marry her then boyfriend before the baby was born.They have since divorced. Her former husband, who was her first boyfriend, wanted her to get an abortion, but she would not hear of it. “I wanted to keep the baby, as I was raised in a very religious household and I felt human life is very important,” she said.

“To me, I was thinking, what are the chances of a condom failing? It (the pregnancy) felt like destiny.” She started having sex when she was 15, as she felt she could not refuse her then boyfriend’s demands for sex. “It just felt that I had to make him happy, or he would leave me,” she said. “Many of my friends say they don’t know if they like having sex, but they feel it’s more of an obligation and how a relationship should be.”That was how Anna became a mother and a wife at the age of 17, while studying for a diploma in marketing. Anna already had thoughts of breaking up with her then boyfriend, as she felt he was abusive. Then, she learnt she was pregnan





