Teen with Chronic Liver Disease Hopes to Celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri After Transplant

Temasek Secondary School student Falisha Zafilin, who was diagnosed with a rare chronic liver disease at the age of six, is looking forward to celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri after receiving a liver transplant and blood transfusions in 2022.

Despite her health challenges, the 14-year-old is an active member of her school's drama co-curricular activity group and enjoys reading, writing, and acting.

Chronic Liver Disease Liver Transplant Blood Transfusions Hari Raya Aidilfitri Drama Club

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



STForeignDesk / 🏆 4. in SG

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teenager with Rare Liver Disease Celebrates Hari Raya AidilfitriFalisha Zafilin, a teenager with a rare chronic liver disease, celebrates Hari Raya Aidilfitri after a successful liver transplant and blood transfusions.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Over two-thirds of mosques in Singapore to offer multiple prayer sessions on Hari Raya AidilfitriThe Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) announced that more than two-thirds of the 68 mosques accommodating prayers on Hari Raya Aidilfitri will offer multiple sessions. Out of these mosques, 19 will have one session, 41 will have two sessions, and eight will have three sessions. Additionally, 34 mosque-affiliated qaryahs will provide supplementary spaces for prayers closer to homes.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri with festive programmes from MediacorpThe celebrations start on Apr 9 with Mediacorp’s annual Hari Raya Eve variety special, Sinar Lebaran.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Teen with rare liver disease gets to celebrate Hari Raya, thanks to transplant, blood donationsShe received a liver transplant in 2022 after doctors said her liver would last for only another year.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Joyous Hari Raya: Teen with rare liver disease gets to celebrate festival thanks to transplantSINGAPORE — Temasek Secondary School student Falisha Zafilin was just six when she was diagnosed with a rare chronic liver disease, but with a liver transplant and blood transfusions in 2022, she can celebrate another Hari Raya Aidilfitri on April 10. Falisha, now 14, enjoys reading and writing as well as acting.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Muslim community should continue to nurture spirit of compassion, charity beyond Ramadan: MasagosMr Masagos delivered his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message at the Hajjah Fatimah Mosque.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »