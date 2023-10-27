Teen who drove van carrying contraband cigarettes arrested

Cash amounting to $5,857 – suspected to be earnings from the sale of the contraband – was also found in the van.A 17-year-old Singaporean youth was arrested after an operation by Singapore Customs, which resulted in 3,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes being seized.The teen was arrested last Friday in Yishun Street 42, where Customs officers observed him alighting from the van he drove and waiting at the passenger side.

The teen was arrested and referred to the Traffic Police for driving without a licence. The second man is assisting in investigations.3 men arrested for evading over $530k in taxes and duties on cigarettes

A subsequent operation in Yishun Avenue 1 on the same day netted an additional 1,920 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes. These were found in an unmanned van, with Customs officers seizing the cartons as well as the van.“Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the GST Act,” the statement said. headtopics.com

Those found guilty can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, jailed up to six years, or both. Vehicles used to commit such offences, as well as the proceeds made from such illegal sales may also be forfeited.

