Technology Companies Lay Off Employees Due to AI and Efficiency

An “obsession” with efficiency and the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) are among the forces driving the new rounds of layoffs at technology companies since the start of the year, experts have said. On Jan 9, language-learning application Duolingo retrenched 10 per cent of its contractors, saying that AI was part of the reason. This was followed by livestreaming platform Twitch announcing a cut of 500 people, or 35 per cent of its workforce.

Its parent company, Amazon, also laid off hundreds of employees across Prime Video and MGM Studios. Google followed suit, letting go of hundreds of employees from its devices and services business





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Technology Companies Lay Off Employees Due to AI and EfficiencyAn “obsession” with efficiency and the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) are among the forces driving the new rounds of layoffs at technology companies since the start of the year, experts have said.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singapore to Develop Watermarking Technology to Tackle DeepfakesSingapore is developing watermarking technology to alert viewers about deepfakes and label trusted content. The initiative aims to build online trust and safety by tackling the rising issue of deepfakes and misinformation.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Singapore-Johor Special Economic Zone: Smoother border crossing and tax incentives high on companies' wish listSingapore businesses hope that the upcoming Singapore-Johor Special Economic Zone will address the congestion at the land links between Singapore and Johor. They also want measures to help them recruit workers in Johor and financial incentives. Energy-intensive companies and healthcare operators may find the economic zone attractive.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Unraveling Andrew Tan's Insights on Technology TransformationAn exclusive interview with Andrew Tan, a Partner in Consulting at Ernst & Young Advisory Pte. Ltd., delving into his perspectives on technology transformation and the delicate balance between innovation and practicality in diverse business sectors.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Malaysia International Business Awards Recognize Contributions of Foreign CompaniesThe Malaysia International Business Awards is a prestigious annual program that recognizes the significant contributions and outstanding achievements of international companies operating in Malaysia. The awards highlight the global impact and influence of foreign businesses within Malaysia's business landscape.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Singapore Remittance Companies Directed to Suspend Use of Non-Bank Channels for Transfers to ChinaRemittance companies in Singapore have been directed to suspend the use of non-bank and non-card channels when providing cross-border money transfer services to China for the next three months. This decision comes after numerous reports of frozen remittances through such channels.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »