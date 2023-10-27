Teachers’ Day, Children’s Day to be pre-school holidays from 2024

This is on top of the six days that centres are currently allowed to close each year for organisational activities, such as curriculum planning and staff training.This is on top of the six days that centres are currently allowed to close each year for organisational activities, such as curriculum planning and staff training.
The existing six days of closure per year will be known as Development Days, he said, for educators to have time to focus on their individual and team development. Pre-schools can use these days for training, curriculum planning and staff retreats, for instance.
Pre-school operators will have the flexibility to engage their staff and parents to adjust their centres' operating hours on the eve of these five public holidays, based on the caregiving needs of parents and other considerations.
Speaking at the conference at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, Mr Masagos urged operators and centre leaders to ensure that educators are free from teaching and caregiving duties when they are on their breaks so that they can have meals, rest and recharge before resuming work.
To further support educators catering to children aged three years and below, ECDA launched on Friday the Early Years Development Framework 2023, which was updated from the version first launched in 2011.
This complements the Nurturing Early Learners Framework developed by the Ministry of Education, which provides teaching and learning guidelines for children from four to six years old.