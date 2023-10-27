Teachers’ Day and Children’s Day to be designated as preschool holidays from 2024

New: You can now listen to articles. preschool holidays from 2024, announced Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli on Friday (Oct 27).

This move is to recognise early childhood educators’ contributions and the role they play in shaping the lives of young children, said ECDA in a separate media release.six days preschools are allowed to close each year, and these six days will be renamed as development days, said Mr Masagos.

“Like other businesses, preschools can engage parents on their needs on these days, and make appropriate adjustments to staff manning or operating hours,” he added. “I strongly urge ... operators and centre leaders to guard the breaks during the day for educators, which allows them to have meals, and rest and recharge. This means that they should be free from teaching and caregiving responsibilities,” he added. headtopics.com

The agency has been working with the Centre for Research in Child Development at the National Institute of Education to develop the quality teaching tool, he added. A quality preschool is one where our children can develop the foundational skills they need for life and grow into healthy and happy individuals, said Mr Masagos.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

Teachers’ Day, Children’s Day to be pre-school holidays from 2024From 2024, pre-schools will have two additional days of holiday – Teachers’ Day and Children’s Day. This is on top of the six days that centres are currently allowed to close each year for organisational activities, such as curriculum planning and staff... Read more ⮕

Singapore bank UOB sees stronger 2024 outlook, Q3 net profit trails estimateSINGAPORE: Singapore's United Overseas Bank (UOB) expected a stronger outlook for next year including better loan and fees growth, as it reported on Thursday (Oct 26) a weaker-than-expected 1 per cent drop in third-quarter net profit from a year earlier. Read more ⮕

SG e-money transactions to reach $22.7b in 2024Singapore boasted the highest electronic money per capita volume at $2,867, surpassing Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam. Read more ⮕

5 new Thai airlines to start flying in 2024The five new airlines that have been granted the Air Operating Licence. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Subsidy window for hawkers to adopt digital payments extended till Dec 2024So far, 11,000 stallholders have registered since the initiative was launched. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

New and repowered natural gas power plants must be more efficient, hydrogen-compatible from 2024These emission standards are crucial to facilitating the deployment of clean and efficient power generation units. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕