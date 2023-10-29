Taylor Swift tie-up pays off big time for UOB

Grammys: Taylor Swift gives rare insight into life with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, thanks Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Ed Sheeran, meanwhile, is bringing his + –=÷ × tour to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia from February 16 to March 2, 2024, with UOB as the tour’s regional Presenting Sponsor. The presale for UOB Cardmembers last week for Sheeran’s shows in Singapore and Malaysia has already sold out.

“If you have a UOB credit card it’s a small advantage. There’s more to come. Look at Ed Sheeran — it’s the same thing,” said Mr Wee Ee Cheong, the Chief Executive Officer of UOB during a briefing the bank’s third quarter results on Thursday (Oct 26).UOB’s partnerships with Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran are part of the bank’s thrust toward more lifestyle-related endeavors. Because of UOB’s digital and lifestyle offerings this year which have included concerts, food, and travel, the bank has seen a 28 per cent increase in new customers in the first nine months of this year. headtopics.com

Notts County owners try to shake off Taylor Swift takeover talkThe owners of Notts County owners played down a report that they could sell the English League Two soccer club to American pop star Taylor Swift, saying in a playful social media post on Friday that they would "Shake this story off". Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift reportedly getting 'more serious' with Travis KelceTaylor Swift is reportedly getting 'more serious' with Travis Kelce. The 33-year-old pop singer is currently dating NFL star Travis, 34, and now an insider has claimed that things are moving 'quickly' between the couple because they both have the same values in all aspects of life. A source told People: 'It's quickly turning more serious. Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift is now billionaire pop star, net worth soars to over $1 billion: ReportShe is one of the few recording artists to build a 10-figure fortune almost entirely from music. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Deepfake video of Taylor Swift speaking Mandarin sparks discussion over AI in ChinaAmerican pop star Taylor Swift got the attention of her Chinese fans this week when clips of her speaking fluent Mandarin went viral on Chinese social media. In a video posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the 33-year-old singer can be seen flaunting her... Read more ⮕

Deepfake video of Taylor Swift speaking Mandarin sparks discussion over AI in ChinaThe lip movements were synced to make it look like she was speaking Mandarin, and it sounded like Swift’s voice. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Deepfake video of Taylor Swift speaking Mandarin sparks discussion over AI in ChinaAmerican pop star Taylor Swift got the attention of her Chinese fans this week when clips of her speaking fluent Mandarin went viral on Chinese social media. In a video posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the 33-year-old singer can be seen flaunting her... Read more ⮕