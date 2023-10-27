Taylor Swift rubbishes rumours that she dated her female friends, says her friendships were 'sensationalised' and 'sexualised'

Taylor Swift has addressed rumours she secretly dated some of her female pals — insisting her friendships with women were "sensationalised" and "sexualised".

The 33-year-old pop star has opened up about her love life in a candid prologue written to accompany her latest re-recorded album 1989 (Taylor's Version) — revealing she "swore off" dating because she couldn't just hang out with a man without being accused of dating him but she claims spending time with her female friends backfired too.

She wrote: "It became clear to me that for me there was no such thing as casual dating, or even having a male friend who you platonically hang out with. If I was seen with him, it was assumed I was sleeping with him. And so, I swore off hanging out with guys. Dating, flirting, or anything that could be weaponised against me by a culture that claimed to believe in liberating women but consistently treated me with the harsh moral codes of the Victorian era... headtopics.com

Taylor added: "I swore off dating and decided to focus only on myself, my music, my growth, and my female friendships. If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn't sensationalise or sexualise that right? I would learn later on that people could and people would."

The singer has previously insisted she is a supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community even though she's not part of it. Speaking in 2019, she told Vogue: "Rights are being stripped from basically everyone who isn't a straight white cisgender male. I didn't realise until recently that I could advocate for a community that I'm not a part of." headtopics.com

