Taylor Swift Joins the Billionaire Club

Taylor Swift was officially named a member of the three-comma-club on Tuesday (April 2), as Forbes confirmed rumours estimating her wealth exceeds a billion dollars. The financial news outlet said she is the first artist to achieve billionaire status solely on the basis of her music, and estimated she has a US$1.1 billion (S$1.5 billion) fortune.

Other industry heavyweights who've hit the mark — Rihanna and Jay-Z among them — have earned their massive wealth in part via fashion brands, alcohol companies or entertainment holdings, among other interests

