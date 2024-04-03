Taylor Swift Becomes a Billionaire Solely Through Music

Taylor Swift has officially become a billionaire, according to Forbes. She is the first artist to achieve this status solely through her music. Forbes estimates her fortune to be $1.1 billion. Other artists like Rihanna and Jay-Z have earned their wealth through various business ventures. Swift's ongoing Eras Tour has been a huge success, boosting economies and delighting fans worldwide. She also owns multiple properties in New York, Beverly Hills, Nashville, and Rhode Island.

In the past year, Swift has broken numerous records, including winning her fourth Grammy for Best Album

