Taxi driver convicted of molesting 17-year-old girl after offering her free ride

SINGAPORE: A taxi driver accused of molesting a 17-year-old girl after offering her a free ride was convicted on Monday (Oct 30) of three counts of molestation.

The judge convicted him, saying he accepted the victim's testimony and found that the prosecution had proven its case. The court heard that Ler, who is also known as Lu Junbao, came across the victim alone before 11.40pm on Oct 29, 2021.The teenager was looking for a BlueSG rental car driven earlier that night by her boyfriend because she thought she had left her phone inside.

At the time, the victim was feeling very worried as she had tried to look for her phone to no avail. She had not made any gestures to flag the taxi, but when he insisted on giving her a ride, she boarded the cab. headtopics.com

She asked Ler for his mobile number, as she wanted to ask her mother to transfer him money for the trip, but he declined.She started to do so, when Ler reached out his hand to help her. According to the victim, Ler's hand brushed her chest area with pressure that was"not light".

Eventually, she returned to the taxi, but did not feel good. She said she was in an"unstable state of mind" where all she could think of was to find her phone. The victim quickly alighted and thanked Ler for the ride before approaching a group of strangers to borrow a phone.LER'S SELF-DEFENCE headtopics.com

When he cross-examined the victim, he asked:"Don't you think that regards to the molestation, you are creating good chance?"

