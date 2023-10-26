Tanglin Halt and Queenstown development plans: 5,500 new flats and heritage preservation

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) has unveiled ambitious plans to introduce 5,500 new flats in this iconic public housing estate, promising not just homes but an experience rooted in the area's rich history and promising future.This revitalisation effort is not just about erecting structures, but about creating homes that resonate with the unique essence of the community.Central to this development is the innovative Prime Location Housing (PLH) model.

Imagine a vibrant hawker centre where the aromas of diverse cuisines waft through the air, a bustling market where fresh produce and local goods find their way into the homes of residents, and an array of shops catering to the varied needs of the community.Healthcare within reach

A state-of-the-art polyclinic will be seamlessly integrated into the landscape. This isn't just about proximity; it's about ensuring that healthcare is not a distant service but a readily accessible resource. headtopics.com

Within these towers, an estimated 700 to 800 flats will provide diverse options, ranging from cosy two-room flexi flats to spacious four-room residences. Tanglin Halt Cascadia, a part of the 5,500 new flats initiative, offered 973 units of three-room and four-room flats in the October Build-To-Order (BTO) launch. The recent sales exercise, while reflecting a moderate application rate of 1.23 times, only scratches the surface of what lies ahead.

Tanglin Halt's historical landmarks will be integrated into modern architecture. The distinctive hexagonal shape of the former Commonwealth Drive Food Centre and the iconic barrel vault shape of the Tanglin Halt Market will be preserved. headtopics.com

Government agencies are also exploring adaptive reuse for historically significant Tanglin Halt residential blocks, ensuring the spirit of the past thrives in new community spaces.Plans are underway to enhance connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists between the Commonwealth MRT station and the Rail Corridor. This holistic approach aligns with broader rejuvenation strategies for Queenstown.

