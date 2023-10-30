Talismanic Rohit leads India's blemish-free campaign by example

No other captain in the 50-overs showpiece tournament has shaped the destiny of his team like Rohit has done to keep India atop the points table, and on the verge of semi-finals, after six wins in a row.

Equally importantly, he has often set the tone of their innings with the bat and is India's leading run-scorer in the tournament having overtaken Kohli. After pulling off five successful chases in a row, India were tested on Sunday when England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and asked them to bat first on a tricky surface in Lucknow.

That they still managed a match-winning total of 229-9 was largely due to Rohit's masterly 87 in the low-scoring contest where no other batsman managed a half-century. Rohit did not get his second hundred of the tournament but his measured knock fetched him player-of-the-match award. headtopics.com

"When you have that much experience you've got to use that experience and do whatever is necessary for the team, and it was at that point in time necessary for me to take the game as deep as possible..."