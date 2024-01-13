Taiwanese Voters Cast Ballots in Presidential Election

More than 19.5 million people in Taiwan are eligible to vote for their next president and legislature at one of 17,795 polling stations islandwide. Long queues had formed across polling stations in Taipei and its surrounding New Taipei on the morning of Jan 13 as Taiwanese cast their ballots. The presidential election is being closely watched by Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its territory to be reunified with the mainland one day.

The 78-year-old, who rushed to her polling station in New Taipei’s Banqiao district even before polls opened at 8am, said that she was “too anxious”. “I’m very worried about the future of my grandchildren. What will Taiwan look like for them?” she told The Straits Times. Long queues had formed across polling stations in Taipei and its surrounding New Taipei on the morning of Jan 13 as Taiwanese cast their ballots in elections that will shape cross-strait relations for years to come





