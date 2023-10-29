Taiwanese rapper Nana Liang left bleeding after accident in taxi; first thing driver did was ask her to pay the fare

According to the 31-year-old star, she was using her phone and caught off guard when the accident happened. We hope Nana was at least wearing her seatbelt at that time?You'd expect the taxi driver to show some concern for his bleeding passenger? Nah.The driver then responded:"What about TW$300 (S$12.7)?" which obviously got Nana real mad.

"I'm already bleeding and I'm late for work. You still expect me to pay you for this?," she retorted. While Nana didn't reveal if she paid for the ride eventually, she lamented that she had no choice but to alight and walk to her filming location. Yes, even with a bleeding toe and forehead.

The optimistic Nana then quipped:"I was going to do a shoot for new products and I ended up seeing red . Guess the product is going to get great sales?"Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox. headtopics.com

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with TODAY to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Hong Huifang and Fann Wong to star in upcoming Taiwanese drama Breeze By The SeaLocal actress Hong Huifang is going places after the success of her Singapore-South Korea movie Ajoomma. Upcoming Taiwanese drama Breeze By The Sea, which will feature Huifang and also Fann Wong, held their opening ceremony earlier today (Oct 27) in Jinsha, Kinmen County. Read more ⮕

Man City wary of Rashford threat despite poor form, Walker says before derbyMarcus Rashford remains a dangerous opponent despite the Manchester United forward's underwhelming form this season, Manchester City captain Kyle Walker said ahead of Sunday's Premier League derby. Read more ⮕

Schemes to help poor families clear their debt give hope of a better futureMethodist Welfare Services runs a programme that matches $2 for every dollar of debt repaid by beneficiaries. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Corica calls for greater defensive resilience as Sydney slip againSydney FC coach Steve Corica was left frustrated by his team's poor start to the A-League season as the former champions slipped to a second successive defeat on Friday against Brisbane Roar. Read more ⮕

Stunned passenger waits in taxi as cabby steps out, argues with another driver after near collisionShe opted for a tranquil, quiet ride, but her experience with this cabby left her 'traumatised'. A passenger was seated in the back seat of her cab when her driver came to a stop, stepping out of the vehicle to confront another driver after a near-miss incident, according to a video uploaded by user Abby Hew on Facebook group Singapore... Read more ⮕