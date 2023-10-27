Taiwanese actress Joe Chen slammed for speaking out for stray animals after vicious dog attacks in China

A two-year-old girl was mauled by a rottweiler in Chengdu. A few days before that, a dog named Xiao Huang attacked a woman who bent down to pet it in Jiangsu.

In a Weibo post, the 44-year-old actress, who is a known animal lover, wrote, “Heartbroken! Xiao Huang did nothing wrong. Stop hurting stray animals.” However, it seems the public didn’t take too kindly to her online outburst, with netizens saying, “Its probably because stray dogs don’t have testicles,” referring to the time Joe revealed in a show that she enjoys eating, um, animal testicles.“A two-year-old and an old lady were bitten and you didn't say anything…” before adding that Joe should call for civilised dog ownership instead of just complaining about the culling of strays.

Another also chastised the actress, saying, “If you have never experienced the pain of being bitten by a dog, don’t speak up for the dog. The country has done the right thing.” Some also mercilessly came out to mock Joe, posting pictures of her eating seafood and then questioning her for wanting to protect marine life. headtopics.com

It also seems that Joe is not the only celeb to receive negative backlash on the topic with Li Xiaran, Liu Cong,Popular Chinese actress, Lan Xi, 40 was forced to delete her video about protecting strays, while host Yang Di, 37 had his Weibo account banned after posting a video urging the public not to torture and kill dogs.By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.

