Taiwan tells China to 'face reality' after election victory

Taiwan has told China to “face reality” and respect its election outcome, in a riposte to Beijing after the latter sought to use the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) thin victory margin against it while reiterating that “Taiwan is China’s Taiwan”. The island is also grappling with the changes that the results herald: a new era in domestic politics with the rise of a third force – neither the DPP nor the Kuomintang (KMT) – driven largely by angry young voters.

“Young people were very crucial in this election, and they have sent a clear message that they are disappointed and want change,” said Associate Professor Chen Min-chi, an East Asian studies expert from Taiwan’s National Tsing-hua University





