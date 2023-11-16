Taiwan's Presidential Candidate Lai Ching-te Chooses US Envoy as Running Mate

Lai Ching-te, the frontrunner for Taiwan's presidency, has chosen Hsiao Bi-khim, Taipei's envoy to the United States, as his running mate for the upcoming election. Hsiao, who is fluent in English and has strong connections in Washington, has been Taiwan's de facto ambassador to the United States since 2020. Lai, the vice president and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's presidential candidate, has consistently led in opinion polls despite increased Chinese pressure on Taiwan.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.