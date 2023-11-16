HEAD TOPICS

Taiwan's Presidential Candidate Lai Ching-te Chooses US Envoy as Running Mate

Lai Ching-te, the frontrunner for Taiwan's presidency, has picked Taipei's envoy to the United States - a fluent English speaker with deep connections in Washington - to be his running mate for January's election, sources with direct knowledge said.

Lai Ching-te, the frontrunner for Taiwan's presidency, has chosen Hsiao Bi-khim, Taipei's envoy to the United States, as his running mate for the upcoming election. Hsiao, who is fluent in English and has strong connections in Washington, has been Taiwan's de facto ambassador to the United States since 2020. Lai, the vice president and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's presidential candidate, has consistently led in opinion polls despite increased Chinese pressure on Taiwan.

