Taiwan's opposition parties fail to agree on joint presidential ticket

Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je said that he could not be expected to “surrender” to the Kuomintang on the polls issue. TAIPEI – In a dramatic anticlimax, Taiwan’s two main opposition parties failed to agree on who would lead a joint presidential ticket, which they had been expected to announce on the morning of Nov 18.

A five-hour meeting the night before between Taiwan’s Kuomintang (KMT) and the smaller Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) which stretched till 2am came to naught when they could not agree over the margin of error for opinion polls. They had earlier agreed to a review of existing opinion surveys by pollsters to determine which party’s candidate would run for president – and the other his running mate – and now have less than a week to do so by the Nov 24 deadline to register their candidacy.would be the only way for the opposition – all seen as more mainland-friendly – to present a formidable challenge to the ruling independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP





🏆 15. STForeignDesk » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Over 13,000 people turn up at annual Purple Parade to show support for people with disabilitiesShaping a fairer and more inclusive society will require every S'porean to be agents of change, said DPM Lawrence Wong. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 15. / 21 Read more »

Over 13,000 people turn up at annual Purple Parade to show support for people with disabilitiesShaping a fairer and more inclusive society will require all in Singapore to be an agent of change, from firms adopting more inclusive employment practices to community groups working closely with the Government to provide support on the ground. Speaking on Saturday at the...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 15. / 21 Read more »

Taiwan reports 13 Chinese air force planes in its air defence zoneTAIPEI - Taiwan's defence ministry said that it had detected 13 Chinese air force planes entering Taiwan's air defence zone on Thursday (Oct 19) morning, including fighter jets and drones, accompanying Chinese warships carrying out 'combat patrols' and drills.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 15. / 21 Read more »

China weighs options to blunt US sanctions in a Taiwan conflictBEIJING: In a war with the US over Taiwan, China would need to create a global network of companies under US sanctions, seize American assets within its borders, and issue gold-denominated bonds, according to Chinese government-affiliated researchers studying...

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 15. / 21 Read more »

'Til trash do us part: Taiwan couple embraces garbage wedding shootNANTOU COUNTY, Taiwan: A Taiwanese couple decked out in a tux and gown embrace in front of a mountain of trash in an unorthodox wedding photo - one the environment-conscious bride hopes will discourage her guests from generating unnecessary garbage.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 15. / 21 Read more »

Taiwan defends Foxconn over China tax probeTAIPEI: Taiwan defended tech giant Foxconn on Monday (Oct 23) after China launched an investigation into several of the firm's sites, saying that Taiwanese businesses should not be subjecte

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 15. / 21 Read more »