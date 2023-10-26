Taiwan reports 15 Chinese air force planes in its air defence zone

Airplane is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration, Aug 6, 2022.TAIPEI — Taiwan's defence ministry said that it had detected 15 Chinese air force planes entering Taiwan's air defence zone on Thursday (Oct 26) morning, including fighter jets and drones, accompanying Chinese warships carrying out "combat readiness patrols" and drills.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has repeatedly complained over the past four years of Chinese military activity around the island.

