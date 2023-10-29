Taiwan presidential frontrunner joins huge crowds at east Asia's largest Pride march

The event took place ahead of Taiwan's presidential and parliamentary elections in January, and Lai, leading opinion polls to be elected president, joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) delegation, seeking to cement its position as a defender of liberal values.

"On this road the DPP has always been together with everyone," he said, as scantily clad male dancers passed behind him on the back of a truck. Lai then joined the DPP delegation, marching behind a banner reading "Democracy Supports Gays" as supporters yelled out "Hello Mr President".

The streets of central Taipei were packed for the annual parade, the 21st since it began and including go-go dancers and drag queens. "Under the umbrella of Taiwan's democracy and freedom, we learn to accept everyone's characteristics and respect everyone's differences," Tsai wrote in a Facebook message. headtopics.com

