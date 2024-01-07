Taiwan politicians shift focus to in-person campaigning ahead of elections

Taiwan's politicians are focusing on in-person campaigning ahead of the Jan 13 elections. The ruling DPP and opposition KMT held rallies in New Taipei and Taoyuan cities, with DPP heavyweights energizing the crowd.





STForeignDesk » / 🏆 4. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singaporeans in Japan jolted by deadly Jan 1 quake, alarmed at warnings of more to comeSingaporean residents in Japan were shocked by a devastating earthquake on January 1st, which was more serious than previous quakes experienced. Despite being far from the epicenter, residents in Kyoto, Osaka, and Tokyo were alarmed by the severity and duration of the earthquake. There are also concerns about the possibility of more earthquakes in the future.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Taiwan's ruling party maintains lead in presidential raceDespite a controversy, Mr Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is still leading in the Taiwan presidential race, according to recent polls.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Taiwan's ruling party candidate receives enthusiastic support from women at campaign rallyHundreds of women in Taiwan show their support for ruling Democratic Progressive Party's presidential candidate Lai Ching-te at a campaign rally in Pingtung county.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Taiwan's DPP presidential candidate widens lead by playing China cardLeading contender Lai Ching-te has widened his lead in the latest polls, as he plays the China card against his closest rival.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Chinese President Xi Jinping Pays Tribute to Mao Zedong, Expresses Confidence in Unification with TaiwanChinese President Xi Jinping pays tribute to Mao Zedong and expresses confidence in the future unification of mainland China with Taiwan.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Powerful Earthquake Hits Central JapanA powerful earthquake struck central Japan on Jan 1, causing destruction and prompting residents to evacuate to higher ground.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »