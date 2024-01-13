Taiwan Holds Presidential Election Amid High Voter Turnout

More than 19.5 million people in Taiwan are eligible to vote for their next president and legislature at 17,795 polling stations islandwide. Long queues had formed across polling stations in Taipei and its surrounding New Taipei on the morning of Jan 13 as Taiwanese cast their ballots. The presidential election is being closely watched by Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its territory to be reunified with the mainland one day.

The 78-year-old, who rushed to her polling station in New Taipei’s Banqiao district even before polls opened at 8am, said that she was “too anxious”. “I’m very worried about the future of my grandchildren. What will Taiwan look like for them?” she told The Straits Times





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taiwan's DPP presidential candidate widens lead by playing China cardLeading contender Lai Ching-te has widened his lead in the latest polls, as he plays the China card against his closest rival.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Taiwan's ruling party maintains lead in presidential raceDespite a controversy, Mr Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is still leading in the Taiwan presidential race, according to recent polls.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Taiwan's Presidential Election Not a Hot Topic on WeiboNews of Taiwan's presidential election did not make it to Weibo’s list of the hottest topics. A computer programmer in China expressed concerns that Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could lead to a war between China and the US. However, he believes that the outcome of Taiwan's election is irrelevant as Taiwan is caught in the US-China rivalry and will eventually be reclaimed by China.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Taiwanese Presidential Candidates Engage in DebateTaiwanese Vice-President Lai Ching-te and other presidential candidates participated in a televised debate, but failed to make a significant impact on voters.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Indonesian Presidential Candidate Anies Baswedan Faces Tough Questions from StudentsCNA follows the ex-Jakarta governor on a campaign trail as he canvasses for votes, relying on his experience as a former university chancellor to reach out to young people.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

The Coalition Holds First Political Outreach Program in Holland VillageThe four-party opposition alliance known as ‘The Coalition’ held its first-ever political outreach program on Saturday, Dec 15, at the Holland Village area. The outreach program aims to unite hearts and share hope with the public through quizzes, prizes, and lucky draws. The event will also feature a special appearance by the Gingerbread Man to add festive cheer.

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »