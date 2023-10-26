Taiwan actor Brando Huang seeks treatment after bungee jumping in Singapore

Brando Huang was filming in Singapore recently.Taiwanese actor Brando Huang had a memorable trip to Singapore recently.In a post on his social media accounts yesterday (Oct 25), the 42-year-old shared some photos of himself in hospital, where he is seen bending forward and holding on to his waist.

He wrote in the caption: "I did bungee jumping in Singapore and when I returned, I went straight into rehearsals for my theatrical performance. But I suddenly felt a sharp pain in my waist. "Oh my goodness, I've never had back pain in my life. This must have been the after-effects from jumping off 17 storeys. It can't be that I am old and sprained my back. Impossible, absolutely impossible. I gritted my teeth and went to the emergency room after rehearsals."

He also posted two Instagram Stories, one of him in hospital and the other in a practice room, where he looks visibly in pain.His friends and netizens commented under his post, hoping for him to take care of himself and get well soon.ALSO READ: headtopics.com

