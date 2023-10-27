Table-topping Tottenham delivering joy and hope, says Postecoglou

Friday's 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace was Spurs' eighth win in 10 league games and left them unbeaten on 26 points - their best start to a campaign since they last won the title in 1961.

Postecoglou has made an astonishing impact at Tottenham after seasons of steady decline and often dismal football at the club under first Jose Mourinho and then Antonio Conte. "Those Tottenham fans have had a lot of pain with the way the team has played and results but they are playing great football. These Tottenham fans should enjoy it but there's a long way to go," Neville said on Friday.

But with confidence sky high and no European distractions, the season looks full of possibilities for Tottenham, who last challenged for the title in 2015-16 and then 2016-17 when Argentine Pochettino was in charge. headtopics.com

"Provided they're still coming in every day and working hard that gives me the opportunity to keep pushing them.Captain Son Heung-min, who scored his eighth league goal of the season on Friday, said no one was getting carried away.

