The term “medical misogyny” refers to the ingrained gender bias in the healthcare system towards women. Research has revealed systemic disadvantages for women in Australia's healthcare system, particularly affecting indigenous women, who also face social and racial prejudices.

In Australia, a National Women’s Advisory Council has been formed to investigate why women often suffer poorer treatment and delayed diagnosis, and to promote better healthcare for women of all ages and cultural backgrounds. United States President Joe Biden has also signed a presidential memorandum to establish the first White House initiative on women's health research, to be led by first lady Jill Biden. Professor of indigenous education, health and research Juanita Sherwood from the Jumbunna Institute for Indigenous Education and Research told CNA: “There's been over 200 years of devastating policy that has impacted on our health, well-being, mentally, emotionally and spiritually





