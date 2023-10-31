Suspected gunman takes female staff hostage in Japan post office

“At approximately 2.15pm today, a person has taken hostages and holed up at a post office in Chuo 5-chome area of Warabi City... The perpetrator is possessing what appears to be a gun,” the Warabi City authorities said on their website.

Local media NTV reported that at least one woman in her 20s and another woman in her 30s were inside the post office, citing police sources. A woman in her 20s later walked out of the building into police custody, national broadcaster NHK said.Japanese rail operator probes free-riding foreign YouTubers

At least two people, a doctor in his 40s and a male patient in his 60s, have been injured, according to Japan’s Jiji News. It was unclear if they were shot, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

Images on television showed the man inside the post office in a baseball cap and a white shirt under a dark coat, with what looked like a gun attached to a cord around his neck. “After 1pm, I heard a woman shouting ‘Someone, please come’ and a nurse told me ‘Stay away from the windows and keep your head low’,” a man in his 60s who was inside the hospital told broadcaster NHK.

The local education board for Toda City in Saitama Prefecture, approximately 40km from central Tokyo, has instructed students of 12 elementary schools and six junior high schools to stay inside their school campuses.

