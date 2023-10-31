Suspected gunman detained after taking female staff hostage in Japan post office

Images on television showed the suspect, reported to be possibly in his 80s, inside the Warabi Post Office building in a baseball cap and a white shirt under a dark coat, with what looked like a gun attached to a cord around his neck.

The police had urged 300 residents in the nearby area to evacuate and avoid the three-storey post office building and its vicinity. Several police cars with flashing lights were situated around the building as night fell, television footage showed. The surrounding streets were deserted.

At least two people, a doctor in his 40s and a male patient in his 60s, were injured, according to Japan’s Jiji News. It was unclear if they were shot, but their injuries are not life-threatening. Multiple reports from local residents and hospital staff hearing sounds of gunshots were made in the afternoon.

“Around 2pm, I looked inside the doctor’s office, and saw a pool of blood next to an examination table. I didn’t hear a gunshot. But a nurse said she heard two gunshots.” According to the hospital, the shooting appears to have occurred near one of its buildings housing the paediatrics, plastic surgery, and dermatology departments.Violent crime is rare in Japan, in part because of strict regulations on gun ownership. Japan also has one of the lowest murder rates in the world.

