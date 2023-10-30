Suspect under probe over blast that killed one, injured dozens at Christian convention in Kerala

Victims at the Government Medical College hospital in Ernakulam after a bombing at a Jehovah's Witnesses meeting in Kalamassery, Kerala, on Oct 29.

After initial questioning, the native of Kochi, who surrendered in the southern state’s Thrissur district, will be interrogated in detail by a senior police official, Asianet News reported, citing sources.

“Investigation is taking its course, and we are ensuring that everyone is getting the best medical treatment,” he said. Kerala’s Health Minister Veena George said a woman died at the scene, while 52 others were hospitalised with injuries. Eighteen remained in intensive care, six of them in critical condition, including a 12-year-old girl. headtopics.com

Local newspaper Mathrubhumi, citing witnesses, said at least three explosions occurred inside the convention hall. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the incident was very unfortunate and that the police have taken it very seriously.