Support for Japan PM Kishida falls even after he orders tax cut

Perceptions that Mr Kishida hasn’t done enough to shield voters from the effects of inflation have continued to weigh on his support, even as he touts stimulus measures aimed at helping households. Data show that real wages for full-time employees have fallen as pay increases fail to keep pace with rising prices.

"I want pay rises next year that aren't overtaken by price rises," Mr Kishida told TV Tokyo in an Oct 24 interview. "At this point, they haven't caught up, so we have to prepare some support for people's daily lives."

That adds to an extension through the spring of subsidies on petrol and utilities. Full details of a plan to bolster the economy are set to be revealed Nov 2. Some 56 per cent of respondents to the ANN poll also disapproved, with 42 per cent of them saying they saw the move as merely a bid to bolster support for his government and 26 per cent citing concerns about the country’s fiscal health.

Consumer price growth in Tokyo – a leading indicator for the national data – unexpectedly quickened for the first time in four months in October.