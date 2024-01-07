Super Salute Wins Group 3 New Year Cup

Super Salute, trained by Richard Lim, wins the Group 3 New Year Cup, rewarding Lim with his first feature success as a trainer. Super Salute is considered the best horse in Lim's stable and has already won the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy and Group 3 Silver Bowl.





