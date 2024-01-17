Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall: A Glimpse into Singapore's Colonial Past

Built in 1902, the villa is now a museum commemorating Sun Yat Sen (1866 to 1925), the founding father of the Republic of China who visited Singapore nine times between 1900 and 1911. To date, the Preservation of Sites and Monuments, a division of National Heritage Board, has identified and gazetted 75 buildings, structures and sites of national significance as an integral part of Singapore’s built heritage.

You've probably passed by or stepped into more than a few of them without realising they were National Monuments: Al-Abrar Mosque, Asian Civilisations Museum, the Civilian War Memorial, Saint Andrew's Cathedral, the Esplanade Park Memorials, Fort Siloso on Sentosa — no need to plan an itinerary for friends visiting from overseas; just show them this article. In this edition, we spotlight one of the few surviving examples of villas that were once common sights in colonial Singapore, the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall (SYSNMH; known formerly as Sun Yat Sen Villa





asiaonecom » / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mercury may hide diamonds, study findsThe planet Mercury could be hiding a glittering secret behind its unusually dark colour, according to a study by researchers at Sun Yat-sen University in Zhuhai, southern China.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Korean Actor Lee Sun-kyun Found Dead in Apparent SuicideLee Sun-kyun, the actor from Parasite, was found dead in a Seoul park. He had been accused of drug use and left an apparent suicide note. Investigations are ongoing.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Scientists to Improve Cyber Security of Medical DevicesScientists from Imperial College London and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) will embark on a $20 million programme to improve the cyber security of medical devices. The four-year In-Cypher project aims to protect implantable active devices and secure the data protection of connected wearables and healthcare systems.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

RSAF Pilot Pleads Guilty to Molesting Student at NTU DormitoryA Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) helicopter pilot admitted to molesting a female student at a Nanyang Technological University (NTU) dormitory. He will be sentenced on Feb 21.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

South Korean Director Bong Joon-ho Calls for Protection of Artists and Investigation into Actor's DeathSouth Korean director Bong Joon-ho urges for the protection of artists and demands an investigation into the death of actor Lee Sun-kyun, who was found dead in an apparent suicide amidst a drug probe.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Loose Bolts Found on United Airlines' 737 Max 9 AircraftUnited Airlines has discovered loose bolts on several 737 Max 9 aircraft, raising concerns about the production process of Boeing Max jets. This setback has caused Boeing shares to decline.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »