Sultan Ibrahim of Johor to be appointed Malaysia’s king for the first time

The decision follows the established order of Malaysia’s unique rotational monarch system in which the country’sJohor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at the national palace. (Photo: Facebook/Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar)KUALA LUMPUR: Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Ismail will be installed as Malaysia’s king from January 31, 2024, the first time he will be holding the post.
It added that Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, will be appointed deputy king, also for five years from the Jan 31, 2024. Malaysia’s first king was then ruler of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Abdul Rahman Almarhum Tuanku Muhammad. His face still appears on Malaysian bank notes.
The governors of Melaka, Penang, Sabah and Sarawak - the states without royal households - have no role in choosing the next king If the first name fails to garner at least five votes, or the sultan does not want to become king, the process is repeated with the next name on the list until a ruler is chosen headtopics.com
The king also oversees key political and judicial appointments, and serves as the Commander-in-chief of the Malaysian armed forces The reports, quoting unnamed sources, said that the other rulers were uncomfortable with the possible coronation of Ms Voevodina as queen.tumultuous time in Malaysia’s history
In the case of a political stalemate, the constitution gives the king the power to appoint a prime minister that he believes can command a majority among the lawmakers. Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (left) receives documents from King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (right) before taking the oath as the country's new leader at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur. headtopics.com
Anwar Ibrahim after being sworn in at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur as Malaysia's fourth prime minister in as many years (Photo: POOL/AFP/MOHD RASFAN)