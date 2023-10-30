So traumatised was I that day, that I still remember the details clearly. At the magic hour of 3pm, while I was doing my qualifying dives in the open sea, some sort of floodgate opened and a torrent of trash was unleashed into the sea.

The incident changed the way I looked at the island. While Bali still beckons with its friendly locals, delicious nosh, and Seminyak’s cool bars and mid-scale designer boutiques that channel Ibiza, its rubbish problem is staggering.), an Indonesian non-governmental organisation, reports that it pulls some 3,000kg of plastic from Bali’s rivers, illegal landfills and barriers daily.

It is made up of a beach club, two hotels (which have a total of 225 rooms and suites), a holistic wellness centre, and seven restaurants and bars.By 2015, Katamama (renamed Potato Head Suites), an all-suite hotel designed by Indonesian architect Andra Matin, was added to the beach club. The bars and restaurants came along. headtopics.com

After all, Potato Head Beach Club’s attention-grabbing, Colosseum-inspired facade, made of 6,600 repurposed window shutters, has melded with Seminyak’s hip and vibrant landscape over the past decade. Pointman – River Warrior, a recent addition, is a sculpture made from repurposed waste materials collected from the waterways in Bali as a social commentary on pollution.

With their rough finish, they look a little like school projects. But I appreciate that they are made from upcycled materials such as shredded and reconstituted plastic from mineral water bottle caps. The candle holders are made from cleaned wine bottles. headtopics.com

Memorabilia, such as a bracelet with beads made from the ubiquitous Aqua water bottle caps and strung with elastic from discarded masks, are gifted to guests when they leave.We start the tour by visiting the area where rubbish is sorted, whether for composting, recycling or upcycling.