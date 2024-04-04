Successful Kidney Transplant from Genetically Modified Pig

The first patient to receive a kidney transplanted from a genetically modified pig has been discharged from the hospital. This successful transplant may lead to a new era of cross-species organ transplantation.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Straits Times / 🏆 8. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Surgeons Perform First Genetically Modified Pig Kidney TransplantUS surgeons have successfully transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a living patient for the first time, a procedure that could help address the chronic shortage of donor organs.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

US surgeons transplant pig kidney into a patient, and he’s doing wellThe patient, a black man, is already walking the halls of the hospital and may be discharged soon.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

SFA recalls Japanese sake wine linked to kidney problems and death'Those who have consumed the products and are unwell should seek medical attention.' — SFA

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »

Increase in Kidney Failure Cases in Singapore, Particularly Among Men and MalaysThe number of people getting kidney failure in Singapore has increased by 40% over the past decade, with more men and Malays suffering from it. Kidney failure occurs when the kidneys lose their ability to function, resulting in the accumulation of waste products and fluid in the body. Globally, one in 10 people suffer from chronic kidney disease (CKD), but in Singapore, it is higher at 14% of the population.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

New Treatments Offer Hope for Kidney Disease Patients in SingaporeNew treatments, specifically SGLT2 inhibitors, have been found to significantly slow down the progression of kidney disease in Singapore. Dr Chua Horng Ruey, an expert in kidney disease at NUH, explains the effectiveness of these drugs in both diabetic and non-diabetic patients.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

New drugs can prolong life of failing kidneys, delaying need for dialysisEarly diagnosis of kidney disease and intervention will lead to better outcomes, say doctors.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »