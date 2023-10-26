Subsidy window for hawkers to adopt digital payments extended till Dec 2024

SINGAPORE – Stallholders in food centres who have yet to adopt cashless payment systems have an additional year to hop on board with the help of subsidies.

So far, 11,000 stallholders have registered since the initiative was launched by Enterprise Singapore and the Infocomm Media Development Authority in 2018, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Tan Kiat How told the media on Thursday during a visit to Block 216 Bedok Food Centre and Market.

“When I speak to many of the hawkers, they find it brings a lot of convenience,” he said, adding that e-payment reduces the cash that operators need to carry. He added that the SGQR platform has facilitated some 5.4 million transactions worth a total of $45 million in August alone.When asked if alerts from the authorities about QR code scams and the rise in scam cases here have shaken confidence in digital payments, Mr Tan said steps have been taken to address such concerns. headtopics.com

Drinks stall employee Brandon Lim said he applied for SGQR earlier in October and will set up the payment platform soon, after customers expressed interest in using QR payment to receive discounts. He added that he is unlikely to consider SGQR to avoid incurring any additional cost when the subsidies are lifted.

Vegetarian stall owner Lim Seng King, 35, has subscribed to the SGQR platform, but chose not to display the QR code. Bedok resident Hsin Chiang Koon, 60, said recent scams have shaken his trust in digital platforms, so he feels that cash is still the safer option. “I’m afraid of people peeking at my phone behind me when I key in my passcode or tricking me somehow,” he said. headtopics.com

