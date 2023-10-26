Subaru Crosstrek e-Boxer is a solid all-rounder vehicle with unique rugged charm

October 26, 2023 7:07 AMMost crossovers and SUVs on the market today — especially the smaller ones — do the exact opposite of what their looks suggest. In the face of gentler flash floods, or a muddy, unpaved path where grip is low, these high-riders would be scarcely more helpful than a normal sedan — that is to say, not at all.

Now, two generations on, the freshly-rebadged Crosstrek still doesn't fall far from the tree with its protruding side fenders, roof rails, raised ride height, and plastic cladding all over. Riding on 19-inch wheels, this is the sort of crossover we'd file under 'conventionally good-looking', which — with its subdued yet modern air — remains distinct to its parent company yet also fresh enough to stand alongside today's competition.That rugged theme continues into the Crosstrek's cabin, which feels solidly pieced together, and should take no time to get comfortable within even if lacking somewhat in colour and pizazz.

Again, don't expect the sharpest and most dazzling graphics, but the vertical layout of the screen is used to great, user-friendly effect here, with functions divided into three distinct layers. Best of all, this is the (still) rare, unbiased system that features wireless support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. headtopics.com

Rear aircon vents would have nicely sealed the deal; that 367-litre boot, despite its large opening and the automatic tailgate, is also a touch smaller than in rivals — but there's ultimately little to fault on the practicality-front.Also familiar is the driving experience one gets in the Crosstrek, which undeniably improves on its predecessor, but also comes with the same pain points that drivers of the second-generation XV are likely to have experienced.

On the other hand, the persisting presence of the car's transmission unfortunately continues to dull the driving experience somewhat.

