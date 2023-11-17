Study Finds Vague Eco-Friendly Claims in Online Products

Slightly more than half of online products made vague claims of being "eco-friendly" that lack supporting details, a study funded by Singapore's consumer watchdog has found. The study found that 14 per cent of online product claims use technical language that made it difficult for consumers to understand or verify the claim, said the Competition and Consumer Commission Singapore (CCCS) on Thursday (Nov 16).

