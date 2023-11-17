HEAD TOPICS

Study Finds Vague Eco-Friendly Claims in Online Products

TODAYonline1 min.

A study funded by Singapore's consumer watchdog reveals that over half of online products make vague eco-friendly claims without providing supporting details. Additionally, 14% of these claims use technical language that confuses consumers.

Study, Online Products, Eco-Friendly Claims, Consumer Watchdog, Singapore, Supporting Details, Technical Language, Confusion

Slightly more than half of online products made vague claims of being "eco-friendly" that lack supporting details, a study funded by Singapore's consumer watchdog has found. The study found that 14 per cent of online product claims use technical language that made it difficult for consumers to understand or verify the claim, said the Competition and Consumer Commission Singapore (CCCS) on Thursday (Nov 16).

Singapore Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.