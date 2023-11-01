Students learn to give used laptops new lease of life in programme offered at ITE

The 40-hour certificate programme, which will be conducted in a new lab at ITE College East in collaboration with electronics manufacturer Lenovo and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), was announced on Tuesday at the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (Switch) tech conference at Marina Bay Sands.

So far, 60 ITE staff members and students in total have been trained under the refurbishment programme, said an ITE spokesman. The course will be extended to all students as a separate elective by April 2024.

Students will be trained to assess the condition of used gadgets, erase data, and decide which devices are fit for refurbishment and which should be scrapped for parts for use elsewhere, Lenovo country general manager Nigel Lee told The Straits Times.

The programme with ITE aims to train a workforce that is adept at refurbishing, which Mr Lee believes will be crucial to sustainability efforts in the manufacturing sector.ITE chief executive Low Khah Gek said: “This partnership between ITE, Lenovo, and AMD is forward-thinking, with clarity of purpose on sustainability, decarbonisation and technological innovation.”

Devices for refurbishment typically come from customer trade-ins or corporate clients who use Lenovo devices on a subscription basis, said Mr Lee. Students from ITE will learn to refurbish used gadgets as part of a elective course with Lenovo. PHOTO: ITE

More than 50 businesses here have signed up for the brand’s Asset Recovery Services, which include refurbishment and disposal.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENEWPAPER: Bullies force student to eat faeces at middle school in FujianBEIJING - A middle school in Longyan, Fujian province in China has confirmed that students at the school forced another male student to eat faeces in the school toilet. According to videos posted online, the students from Longyan Qiaoyu middle school asked the male student...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Hong Kong court jails ex-student leaders for inciting violence against policeHONG KONG — A Hong Kong court on Monday (Oct 30) sentenced four former members of the student union of the University of Hong Kong to two years in jail for inciting others to wound police officers after they issued a statement supporting a man who stabbed a policeman. District Court Judge Adriana Noelle Tse Ching said the students had...

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: River Valley High teacher wins Outstanding Economics Teacher AwardAsk Ms Tee Lay Hoon, 54, why she decided to pursue a career in teaching 30 years ago, and she says: “I want to tame the wild, and wild the tame.” What this means, she says, is that she helps students break down complex concepts, for instance, by telling stories that...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

SBRMAGAZINE: China Tobacco discontinues Hengde Logistics Phase 1 lease: EC World ReitpstrongThe lease has a term from 5 October 2020 to 31 December 2023./strong/p pEC World Reit revealed that China Tobacco will no longer continue the lease of 159,752-square-metre Hengde Logistics Phase 1 at Min Lian village in Dongzhou Industrial Park, Fuyang District, Hangzhou City.

Source: SBRMagazine | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: More riders holding on to their motorcycles as COE premiums stay highRising premiums have pushed up the prices of new and used motorcycles Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕