Students learn to give used laptops new lease of life in programme offered at ITE

The 40-hour certificate programme, which will be conducted in a new lab at ITE College East in collaboration with electronics manufacturer Lenovo and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), was announced on Tuesday at the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (Switch) tech conference at Marina Bay Sands.
So far, 60 ITE staff members and students in total have been trained under the refurbishment programme, said an ITE spokesman. The course will be extended to all students as a separate elective by April 2024.
Students will be trained to assess the condition of used gadgets, erase data, and decide which devices are fit for refurbishment and which should be scrapped for parts for use elsewhere, Lenovo country general manager Nigel Lee told The Straits Times.
The programme with ITE aims to train a workforce that is adept at refurbishing, which Mr Lee believes will be crucial to sustainability efforts in the manufacturing sector.ITE chief executive Low Khah Gek said: “This partnership between ITE, Lenovo, and AMD is forward-thinking, with clarity of purpose on sustainability, decarbonisation and technological innovation.”
Devices for refurbishment typically come from customer trade-ins or corporate clients who use Lenovo devices on a subscription basis, said Mr Lee. Students from ITE will learn to refurbish used gadgets as part of a elective course with Lenovo. PHOTO: ITE
More than 50 businesses here have signed up for the brand’s Asset Recovery Services, which include refurbishment and disposal.
