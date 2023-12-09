Students in Myanmar's Border Regions Find Innovative Ways to Continue Education

In the border regions of Myanmar, where civilians dodge air raids and artillery fire daily, many students have found new ways to continue their education. “School” is often a tarpaulin shelter in the jungle, with “classrooms” dispersed over a wide area to avoid the attention of the Myanmar junta,Textbooks are printed in Thailand and transported in small batches over the Thai-Myanmar border, but there are never enough.

Other times, “school” is a black box around which over a dozen students congregate. Using their mobile phones or laptops, they hop onto the local area network emitted by this battery-powered computer. They join self-paced courses and upload assignments that can be graded later by tutors anywhere in the world. The device, called the EduLamp, is the brainchild of Spring University Myanmar (SUM), a project driven by local and international volunteers, experts, development agencies and institutes to provide education amid Myanmar’s turmoi





