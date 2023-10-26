Street fashion: Add magic and charm to your style

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to

Or take your cue from singer-songwriter Beyonce by styling fitted bodysuits with matching thigh-highs for a look that is show-stopping. Jacquemus’ realistic cherry accessories adorably named “Le Chouchou” got everyone talking, while Jil Sander went “off-brand” from its minimalist foundations with oversized cherry motifs that gave off a light-hearted yet eccentric vibe.Lucky Charms

For some, charms symbolise a special milestone or significant moment, but for others, they simply bring good fortune. Go the extra mile and don “fairy hair” where metal charms and beads are woven into braids, or elevate your ’do with mini Hermes Kelly bags if you are feeling extra fancy.At first glance, these dresses may appear to look like fishnets, but they are infinitely more organic and artistic, with impressive web-like elements. headtopics.com

Louis Vuitton’s unassuming number is, in fact, made of beaded embroidery and dotted frayed fabric, while Simone Rocha’s harvest-inspired collection had sculptural frocks made from hay-like nylon, creating an alluring visual effect and play on textures.

The designers simply let these art-like pieces speak for themselves, matching them with understated accessories.Channel a magical creature with a sprinkle of sparkle, a ruffle of frills and a dash of delicious sorbet hues. headtopics.com

It is also an instant mood-lifter. Whether you go head to toe in a frosted and embellished ensemble or a cotton candy-hue in a frothy silhouette contrasted with denims, float and flutter down the sidewalk and bring your inner Tinker Bell to life.What is a quick way to spruce up an everyday look? Eyewear, specifically sunglasses.

