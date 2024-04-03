Steven Lim Opens Up About Internet Beef and Personal Trauma

Steven Lim, a Singaporean comedian, discusses his internet beefs and opens up about being 'very traumatised' after the death of his muay thai opponent in 2017. In an interview with The Daily Ketchup Podcast, Steven talks about his flamboyant on-camera persona and how it differs from his off-camera behavior.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lim's Kosciuszko back a winner after Hong Kong setbackSingapore champion galloper Lim’s Kosciuszko answered all the queries over his racing fitness with a commanding comeback win at Kranji on March 23. Unsighted since his ninth to the legendary Golden Sixty in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) at Sha Tin on Dec...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Jamus Lim: Job switching can also have positive impact on economyWhile common to young people, it's contrary to older generations, many of whom stayed in just one or at most two jobs within their careers

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »

OCBC’s Mayda Lim in building the next pipeline of tech, banking talentpstrongLim weaves the need to support women bankers with the wider talent shortage in the industry.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Vivian Hsu recommends tuition teacher to assist Yvonne Lim's son in his return to SingaporeSingaporean actress Yvonne Lim now has a condo apartment in central Singapore under renovation, which will be the family's new nest here. In a Shin Min Daily News report published on March 14, the 47-year-old said she is concerned about her son AJ's education when he transfers to a local primary school here. In an interview last year, Yvonne said..

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Vivian Hsu Recommends Tuition Teacher for Yvonne Lim's SonSingaporean actress Yvonne Lim seeks assistance for her son's English education in preparation for admission to a local primary school in Singapore.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Lim Tean to testify as disciplinary tribunal hears case again over $30,000 chequeChief Justice Sundaresh Menon said there were gaps in the factual narrative.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »