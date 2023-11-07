Stalled Recovery of Passenger Traffic and Visitor Numbers in Singapore

The recovery of passenger traffic and visitor numbers has stalled in recent months – a concerning trend that could derail Singapore’s aspirations for a full recovery in 2024.Singapore’s tourism and aviation sectors enjoyed a rapid and faster-than-expected recovery in the first year after borders swung open on April 1, 2022. The outlook in the first quarter of 2023 was particularly bullish following China’s earlier-than-expected reopening.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB)to pre-pandemic levels by 2024, with the Ministry of Transport releasing similar expectations for passenger traffic at Changi Airport in early March 2023.Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile deviceResend verification e-mai

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STOMPSİNGAPORE: BMW driver 'chiongs' red light -- with front passenger who has child on her lapA BMW driver was caught on camera flouting multiple traffic rules, including running a red light.

Source: stompsingapore | Read more »

INDEPENDENTSG: Deepavali long weekend: ICA warns heavy traffic at Tuas & Woodlands“Errant motorists caught queue cutting will be turned away and made to re-queue,” ICA reminded would-be travellers

Source: IndependentSG | Read more »

THE STRAİTS TİMES: 8 reports of offensive remarks against Jews and Muslims, jump in internet traffic on extremist sitesSINGAPORE - Eight police reports of offensive remarks or actions targeted at the Jewish and Muslim communities were lodged here in October, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Very heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints for Deepavali long weekend amid tightened security: ICAICA has stepped up security measures at Singapore's checkpoints given the developing situation in the Middle East.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: Heavy traffic expected at Singapore-Malaysia land borders over Deepavali holiday: ICAICA said it has stepped up security measures at checkpoints amid situation in Middle East. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

THENEWPAPER: Heavy traffic expected at Singapore-Malaysia land borders over Deepavali holidayThose planning to visit Malaysia over the Deepavali holiday should expect “very heavy traffic” at both the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Monday. They are advised to factor in additional waiting time for...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more »