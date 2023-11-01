SQ stewardess approaches Hebe Tien for a chat at Changi Airport

"Would you dare to look into Hebe Tien's eyes? I don't because my soul will be hooked," she gushed. Um... what does she think Hebe is?In the video which appears to be taken from outside the arrival hall, Hebe, who was wearing a mask, was patiently waiting for her luggage with her crew inside when an SQ stewardess approached her.could be seen smiling and nodding at the air stewardess, while casually running her fingers through her hair throughout the conversation.
To be honest, if you weren't aware that that's Hebe, you probably wouldn't think she's one of Asia's most popular singers. But the massive crowd waiting outside the arrival hall for Hebe sure knew who she was and we guess the stewardess was definitely feeling more than just 'A Little Happiness' in that moment.
