Sprint Queen Shanti Pereira Inspires Young Girl at Awards Ceremony

She put up arguably the greatest individual year in Singapore track and field history, breaking records and mining gold in stunning fashion. Sprint queen Shanti Pereira made her mark in Europe, conquered Asia, and was unbeatable in South-east Asia in 2023. And the significance of her achievements sank in when she was stopped in her tracks by a young girl in tears. At the Singapore Schools Sports Council Colours Award ceremony in September, a student from CHIJ St.

Theresa’s Convent, where the event was held, approached the guest of honour at the end of the night. Crying, the girl was initially unable to muster any words. Eventually, she looked up at her idol and uttered four words.She said: “Judging from the reactions, Singaporeans feel inspired by my story. I think they appreciate the fact that I stuck to what I loved, had the resilience and overcame tough times. People find inspiration in my story because it was a comebac





