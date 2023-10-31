'Spoilt' Olympiakos must accept sanctions for crowd trouble, says Panathinaikos president

The 33-year-old Spaniard had to be carried off on a stretcher and has not featured for his team since. "Incidents like this, although terrible, help educate fans in not using excessive force," Alafouzos told Reuters in a Zoom interview on Tuesday."Rules are simple. If any player or official of a visiting team is injured and not fit to continue in his role then the game is awarded to the other team and one point deducted from the home team."

The hosts said the decision to dock them a point and fine them was unfair as they do not think any players were injured. They said sanctions were issued following outside pressure without providing any details.

In 2019, a Panathinaikos home match against Olympiakos was abandoned after their fans attacked players on the visiting team's bench and clashed with police. "I think under no circumstances we should have a message where a team gets away with it because this progress that has been done.... would be ruined," Alafouzos said.

