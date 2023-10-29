Spike in Halloween-related sales as Singaporeans get ready for the spooky season

Do not be surprised if you see throngs of “nuns” or “Barbies” and “Kens” roaming the streets this weekend. They are likely to be making a trip to a “haunted house” or heading for a costume party.

Journeys, which specialises in heritage tours, is behind the Halloween event at Haw Par Villa – named Haw-Ror Villa 2 – that began on Friday and ends on Sunday. Pre-event ticket sales are 130 per cent higher than for the 2022 edition.

People came from all over the island, some dressed in costumes, including those of superhero The Flash and famed wizard Harry Potter, said Anchorpoint’s leasing manager Alex Wong. Co-organising chairman Isaac Lum said the event has “grown from a small-scale gathering of like-minded enthusiasts to a large-scale event”. He expects more than 3,000 people to show up on Saturday evening, factoring in attendees for the non-ticketed trick-or-treat walk. headtopics.com

Over the years, Halloween has become an occasion for dressing up, trick-or-treating and carving pumpkins. Popular costume choices include those for TV characters Wednesday Addams and Cousin Itt from Netflix series Wednesday, along with fighter pilot Maverick from Top Gun, and the nun Valak of The Conjuring, said Ms Veni.

